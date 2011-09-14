UPDATE 2-Oaktree Capital seen sealing Jakks Pacific deal

* Says will advise Oaktree after board reviews bid
By Abhishek Takle
Sept 14 Toymaker Jakks Pacific said it
will need time to respond to Oaktree Capital Management's $670
million buyout offer, though most analysts believe a deal will
be reached at a higher price than the current offer.
Late Tuesday, Oaktree sent a letter to Jakks outlining an
offer to buy the company for $20 a share in cash, saying it was
going public with the bid since the board failed to engage in
meaningful discussions after the parties first began talking in
March.
Jakks shares fluctuated wildly on Wednesday between trading
above the offer price at $20.37 and a low of $19.50, pointing to
investor uncertainty on whether a higher bid will emerge.
In its letter, Oaktree, which threatened to take its offer
directly to shareholders, said it was willing to raise its
price, if the company could demonstrate further value during the
due diligence process.
Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan felt the price offered by
Oaktree was probably "more than fair" given Jakks '
earnings volatility and lack of intellectual property, but
said Oaktree will raise the offer.
"If you're on the outside looking in and you haven't yet got
a chance to do all your due diligence you're not going to put
necessarily your highest and best offer forward immediately,"
McGowan, who thinks Jakks could fetch around $22 a share, told
Reuters.
The analyst said the Oaktree team was being advised by
former Jakks executive Jay Foreman, which he said should improve
their chances of success, given that Jakks licenses most of its
toy brands.
"They need to have a bidder who can be sure of retaining the
key licenses. So, it can't just be somebody else that is unknown
to the industry or has no proven track record in managing
brands," McGowan said.
Malibu, California-based Jakks makes products under brands
such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs.
'UNDERVALUED OFFER'
Wedbush Securities analyst Edward Woo thinks the offer
undervalues Jakks.
"This company earned $2 a share from 2005 to 2008 and if
they can get back to that level ... then you're looking at a
stock that easily should be trading at the mid-20s all by itself
without an offer," Woo, who thinks Oaktree will have to pay
around $25 a share, said.
And while the Wedbush analyst does not believe a competing
bidder will emerge, he does expect the bid for Jakks -- the
second major acquisition in the U.S. toy industry this year --
will increase speculation that others in the sector like
LeapFrog Enterprises will be acquired.
Jakks Pacific shares were up 24 percent at $19.77 on
Wednesday on Nasdaq. Rival LeapFrog's shares were up nearly 6
percent at $3.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of
larger rival Mattel Inc were trading almost flat while
Hasbro Inc shares were up about 2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)