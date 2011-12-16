UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific lowers outlook on weak holiday sales

BRIEF-CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.25
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Dec 16 Toymaker Jakks Pacific Inc slashed its full-year outlook saying sales have been disappointing so far in the key holiday selling season.
The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of 37-40 cents a share, on sales of $660 million. It had earlier forecast a profit of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775 million.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.34 a share on sales of $768.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company -- which makes toys under brands like Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- were halted pending the announcement. They closed at $17.35 on Friday on Nasdaq.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest $7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its March term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION FEB CONSTANT MARCH CONSTANT AMERICAS Maya crude