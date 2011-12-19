UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific shares slump on outlook cut

By Chris Jonathan Peters
Dec 19 Shares of Jakks Pacific Inc
, which recently snubbed a buyout offer from a private
equity fund, slumped 22 percent to their lowest levels in over
16 months, after the toymaker slashed its full-year outlook late
on Friday.
In October, Jakks -- which makes toys under brands such as
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs -- turned down a $670
million offer from Oaktree Capital Management, calling the bid
"inadequate."
BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson expects Oaktree
to return, but with a smaller offer than its earlier
$20-per-share bid.
"With this latest announcement, we believe Oaktree's case
just got stronger. Meanwhile, given the change in outlook, we
also believe the value of the company has dropped
significantly," Johnson wrote in a note to clients.
Jakks' shares were down as much as 20 percent at $13.94
Monday on Nasdaq. The stock had touched a day's low of $13.45,
which was nearly 33 percent below Oaktree's offer.
On Friday, Jakks forecast full-year adjusted earnings of
37-40 cents a share, on sales of $660 million, well below its
earlier forecast of $1.32-$1.35 a share on sales of $770-$775
million.
Johnson told Reuters that the company's problems have
nothing to do with the sector, rather its products have failed
to click with the holiday shoppers so far this season.
Its new products, including the I Am TPain Microphone, BIG
Hands and the Max Force line of toy blasters, were unsuccessful
in the market, Johnson said.
The analyst expects rivals Mattel Inc, Leapfrog
and Mega Brands Inc to perform well.
But Johnson said larger rival Hasbro Inc, which
reported weak third-quarter results in October, is one of the
companies that might struggle as it had products in similar
categories as Jakks.