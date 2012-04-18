UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific 1st-qtr loss widens

* Q1 loss widens to $0.62/shr vs $0.39/shr last year

* Net sales rise marginally to $73.4 mln

April 18 Jakks Pacific Inc reported a wider loss for the first quarter, hurt by higher costs, a day after one of its shareholders said it will make a firm offer for the struggling toymaker.

Toy makers have seen sluggish sales since 2011 and have been forced to offer discounts in a bid to induce bargain-hungry shoppers.

Oaktree Capital Management Funds, after being repeatedly spurned by Jakks, on Tuesday also said it may seek to replace the company's board.

The private equity firm, which owns a 5 percent stake in Jakks, had made an unsolicited bid of $20 per share in September for the retailer.

Jakks, which makes products under brands such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, reported a quarterly loss of $16 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with a loss of $10.6 million, or 39 cents a share.

In the quarter, the company, which incurred higher selling costs, also took a hit of $1.4 million related to financial and legal fees.

Sales rose a percent to $73.4 million.

Analysts, on average, expected a loss of 61 cents on revenue of $68.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $17.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.