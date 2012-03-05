UPDATE 1-Jakks Pacific adopts poison pill to fend off Oaktree

* Adopts poison pill in response to Oaktree Capital

March 5 Jakks Pacific Inc's board adopted a "poison pill" defense strategy against takeover overtures made by Oaktree Capital Management, saying it would trigger a rights agreement if any party bought 10 percent of its stock.

Last March, Oaktree made an unsolicited $20-a-share cash bid for Jakks. It publicly disclosed its bid in September.

Jakks later rejected Oaktree's proposal, calling the $670 million bid "inadequate."

Oaktree owns 5 percent of Jakks stock.

"The board adopted the rights plan in response to Oaktree Capital Management's unsolicited and highly conditional indication of interest as well as a recent indication by Oaktree that it may accumulate additional shares of the Company's stock in the open market," Jakks said in a statement.

Shares of Jakks, which makes products under brands such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, closed at $15.52 on Monday on the Nasdaq, about 22 percent below Oaktree's offer price.