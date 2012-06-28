Jakks slumps in post-buyback selloff

* Company to buy 15.8 pct of shares tendered by each
shareholder
* Says 22.7 mln shares tendered, out of total 26 mln
* To buyback 4 mln shares at $20 apiece
* Shares fall as much as 16 pct
June 28 Shares of Jakks Pacific Inc
tumbled 16 percent on Thursday after the toymaker said it would
accept 15.8 percent of the stock tendered by each shareholder in
its $80 million share buyback, disappointing investors who had
hoped for more.
The company said 22.7 million shares were tendered by the
expiry of the offer on Wednesday, representing almost all of the
shares outstanding.
Oaktree Capital Management, which holds about 5
percent of Jakks, has been trying to buy the company for $670
million. Jakks had offered $20 per share, matching Oaktree's
offer.
Oaktree was not immediately available to comment.
The 4 million shares Jakks accepted for purchase represent
15.4 percent of the shares outstanding.
"People are disappointed and selling the shares they won't
get tendered," Edward Woo of Ascendiant Capital Markets said.
Oaktree ended talks over a standstill pact with the company
after the two parties failed to agree on terms. A standstill
pact would have capped Oaktree's stake in Jakks.
Jakks shares were down 9 percent at $16.30 in early
afternoon trade. They touched a low of $15.10 earlier on
Thursday.