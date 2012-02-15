UPDATE 1-JAL ups 787 order, to rely heavily on fuel-saving jet

* JAL boosts 787 orders to 45 aircraft from 35
* JAL to spend 478 bln yen on new aircraft over five years
* JAL expects to get one 787 by end-March instead of four
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Feb 15 Japan Airlines,
said on Wednesday it will order 10 additional 787s despite a
recent glitch that has delayed deliveries of its first
Dreamliners, underscoring its role as one of Boeing Co's
most loyal customers.
The Japanese flag carrier, known as JAL, is investing 478
billion yen ($6.1 billion) in new aircraft to revamp its fleet
over five years.
It is relying on the fuel-efficient Dreamliner as it emerges
from a government backed bailout to battle for business in an
aviation market struggling to cope with weak demand, soaring
fuel prices and the emergence of low cost carriers.
"We aim to enhance the JAL brand as a full-service carrier
that clearly distinguishes itself from LCC brands,", Yoshiharu
Ueki, JAL's new president said at a news conference in Tokyo
Apart from a handful of smaller regional jets, which Boeing
doesn't build, JAL has only ever bought aircraft from the U.S.
company and its new business plan means most of coming fleet
splurge will be spent at Boeing again.
The U.S. company accounts for around 90 percent of
commercial plane sales in Japan, the biggest market share it has
in any major aviation market.
But a fresh glitch at Boeing's assembly plant has meant JAL
now expects to get only one 787 by the end of March when it had
expected four.
Boeing insists that the problem, it described as "incorrect
shimming" in support structures in the aft fuselage of some
planes won't push back a production schedule to build 10
Dreamliners per month by the end of next year.
JAL's home rival All Nippon Airway's is planning to
buy 55 of the advanced jetliners.
Boeing has tallied 870 orders for the 787, but has been
plagued by development and production delays, including a
shortage of nuts and bolts in 2007, a 58-day labor strike in
2008 and a fire on a 787 test flight in 2010.
After failing in 2010, JAL is set to re-emerge as a traded
company in a public offering as early as September that could
raise more than 500 billion yen ($6.4 billion), sources have
told Reuters.
JAL's listing is expected to rank as Japan's largest since
Dai-Ichi Life Insurance raised 1 trillion yen in 2010.
The government's Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corp of
Japan, which oversaw the airline's restructuring, including
16,000 job losses, the closure of money-losing routes and cuts
to pension benefits, is aiming to recoup 350 billion yen from
the offer.
It has picked Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa
Securities Group Inc as global coordinators for the
public offering. ($1 = 78.4250 Japanese yen)