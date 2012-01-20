版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 16:09 BJT

Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley MUFG chosen as JAL underwriters

TOKYO Jan 20 Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities have been chosen as underwriters for the overseas portion of the planned initial public offering of Japan Airlines, the state-backed fund overseeing the carrier's restructuring said on Friday.

