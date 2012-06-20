REFILE-Japan Airlines to apply for September relisting after $8 bln IPO-sources

By Nathan Layne

TOKYO, June 20 Japan Airlines, targeting to raise roughly $8 billion in the world's second-biggest initial public offering this year, will apply as early as Wednesday to re-list its shares in September, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The IPO underscores the former national carrier's emergence from bankruptcy with record profits. The sale will be second in size to social networking giant Facebook's $16 billion offering this year, and the seventh-largest ever in Japan in yen terms, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Japanese government, which injected 350 billion yen ($4.44 billion) into Japan Airlines (JAL) after it collapsed in January 2010 with $25 billion in debts, stands to double its investment if the IPO, slated for mid-September, is completed without a hitch.

JAL may submit its IPO application to the Tokyo Stock Exchange after its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the application process is not public.

A JAL spokeswoman said she could not confirm whether the carrier would apply to re-list on Wednesday.

The Enterprise Turnaround Initiative Corporation of Japan, the state-backed fund that owns 96.5 percent of the airline, declined to comment.

The ETIC is required by its own rules to sell its stake by January 2013, or three years after taking control of JAL.

The fund is aiming to raise 600 to 700 billion yen in the IPO, the sources said. That would value it higher than its chief Japanese rival All Nippon Airways, which has a market value of about 570 billion yen.

MASSIVE RESTRUCTURING

JAL's strong recovery out of bankruptcy came on the back of a massive restructuring which included trimming 16,000 jobs, elimination of routes and pension benefit cuts. It also benefitted from debt forgiveness and lower depreciation costs thanks to a massive write-off of its fleet and other assets.

It logged a record operating profit of 204.9 billion yen in the year ended in March. That put it roughly on par with United Continental Holdings, which recorded a profit of $2.4 billion in 2011.

But analysts are skeptical that JAL can maintain such a high level of profitability with labour and other costs set to rise and low-cost carriers challenging larger rivals.

In another hurdle for the IPO, JAL has struggled to secure the support of banks, trading houses and other domestic business partners targeted as long-term stable shareholders. Those firms have been wary of investing in JAL again after the 2010 bankruptcy and delisting, according to sources.

JAL has been sounding out Australia's Qantas Airways , British Airways owner IAG and other members of the Oneworld alliance to take a stake in the IPO, sources have said.