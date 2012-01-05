JAL eyes IPO of as much as $13 bln - Bloomberg

TOKYO Jan 5 Japan Airlines Co plans to list its shares in an initial public offering that could raise as much as 1 trillion yen ($13 billion), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

A JAL spokesman declined to comment. A government-backed turnaround body hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc in July as advisers on plans to re-list shares in the carrier, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2010.

The IPO could take place as early as September, Bloomberg said.