JAL eyes IPO of as much as $13 bln - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Jan 5 Japan Airlines Co plans to list its shares in an initial public offering that could raise as much as 1 trillion yen ($13 billion), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
A JAL spokesman declined to comment. A government-backed turnaround body hired Nomura Holdings Inc and Daiwa Securities Group Inc in July as advisers on plans to re-list shares in the carrier, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2010.
The IPO could take place as early as September, Bloomberg said.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.