Japan Airlines formally seeks revision to Haneda slot allocation

TOKYO Oct 4 Japan Airlines said on
Friday it has formally asked the Japanese government to revise
its decision this week of allocating the majority of new
international slots at Tokyo's Haneda airport to rival ANA
Holdings.
"We have asked regulators to explain whether they gave
consideration to the convenience of travellers and the impact on
airline alliances in making their decision," JAL's president,
Yoshiharu Ueki, told a press conference at the carrier's
headquarters.
Earlier this week, the Japanese government granted JAL five
new international landing and take-off slots at Haneda, the
world's fourth-busiest hub, versus 11 for ANA in a move meant to
blunt any competitive edge JAL gained from a taxpayer-funded
bailout.
Calling the allocation "skewed", Ueki said the decision
would cost the company 6 billion yen ($60 million) in operating
profit a year.