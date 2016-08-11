Jamaica sets guidance on tap of 2039s

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - Jamaica has set price guidance of 6.875% area on a reopening of its 8% 2039 US dollar bond that will finance the buyback of existing debt, according to a source close to the situation.

Guidance was tight to initial price thoughts of 7% area seen on Wednesday, when the sovereign announced the transaction.

Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B, is yet to determine the size of the reopening, which will be used to finance a tender on its 10.625% 2017s and 8% 2019s.

The 2039s, of which the sovereign has US$500m outstanding, amortize in three equal installments over their last three years to maturity.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are the bookrunners on the new issue and dealer managers on the tender offer, which expires on Thursday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)