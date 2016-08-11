Jamaica raises US$364m through tap of 8% 2039s: source

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (IFR) - Jamaica has raised US$364m through
a tap of its 8% 2039 bonds that was announced in conjunction
with a buyback of some of its short-dated notes, according to a
source close to the deal.
The Caribbean nation will announce the results of the tender
- and the total size of the tap - on Friday morning, the source
said.
The tap priced at 114.082 for a yield of 6.75%, the tight
end of guidance of 6.875% area (plus or minus 12.5bp) and
tighter than initial price thoughts of 7% area.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B, launched a tender on its 10.625%
2017s and 8% 2019s earlier this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)