Jamaica celebrates 50th anniversary to mixed reviews

By Horace Helps
KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug 6 The timing could hardly
have been better, with Jamaicans celebrating the 50th
anniversary of their independence from Britain on Monday on the
heels of a stunning display of the Caribbean island's athletic
prowess at the London Olympics.
Monday was a national holiday in Jamaica to mark the
anniversary, and it was just as well since many celebrated late
into the night after the country's sprinters captured four out
of the six medals in the men's and women's 100 meters finals,
winning gold in both races as well as a silver and a bronze.
While the success of its athletes in the land of its former
colonial master has given the nation of less than 3 million
people much to shout about in terms of social achievement, poor
economic conditions continue to cause problems for most of its
citizens.
Several parts of the country experienced power outages on
Sunday, a common occurrence in Jamaica where many people
complain about the high cost of electricity provided by the
island's sole utility.
"This is not a good Independence Day. I don't even have
money to buy food, there is no electricity and I really feel
like I am living in slavery," complained Brandon Mattis, an
inner city resident of the capital, Kingston.
The London Olympics have presented a golden opportunity for
Jamaica to promote its best features, which contrast with more
negative traits such as a 21 percent poverty rate, mounting
unemployment and one of the world's worst murder rates, largely
due to gang-related violence fueled by drug money.
Jamaica received almost 2 million tourists last year and the
industry generated $2.3 billion. The island's tourism board has
featured Bolt in ads promoting its sunny beaches and laid-back
Caribbean culture, and Air Jamaica promotes its flights to the
homeland of "the world's fastest man."
The anniversary is being celebrated with a cultural
extravaganza at the National Stadium on Monday night, as well as
concerts and parties all month in Jamaica, Britain and the
United States.
Opinion polls have traditionally shown an even split over
whether Jamaica should have sought independence in 1962. Its
independence movement set off a chain of events around the
Caribbean in the 1960s as one island after another broke away,
beginning with Trinidad and Tobago barely a month after Jamaica.
Jamaican politicians have for years talked of going one step
farther and dropping Queen Elizabeth as head of state, but have
never put it to a vote.
Those who argue the island should have stuck with its
colonial masters cite economic growth in other British
territories, including the Cayman Islands, Anguilla and the
British Virgin Islands.
Most politicians agree that independence was the right
decision, though they disagree on the results. While some point
to progress in healthcare, telecommunications, sporting prowess
and tourism in particular, others cite poor results in the key
areas of education and economic development.
Jamaica is one of the world's most indebted nations and is
currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new
lending agreement.
The economy has begun to pick up however, and the IMF is
predicting that Jamaica will record 2.4 percent growth this
year, driven largely by demand for bauxite and alumina as well
as increased agricultural production.
"Fifty years later, the consensus on Jamaica's performance
is decidedly mixed. On the social front there have been many
gains, as many barriers to advancement have been removed,"
according to Christopher Barnes, managing director of The
Gleaner Co, which publishes a daily newspaper.
"In economics, however, our performance is patchy to poor
with growth trailing all global benchmarks and a heavy debt
burden," he added, writing in Monday's edition of the island's
170-year-old daily.
"Perhaps the greatest achievement of post-independence
Jamaica is that, despite the stresses and strains on its
institutions, we have managed to keep our democracy intact."
And then there are the athletes. Bolt, who turns 26 later
this month, is a living legend in his home country and is the
island's top celebrity after reggae's Bob Marley.
Athletes are held in special regard in Jamaica, which has a
long record of Olympic success since its first participation in
the 1948 London Games.
At the 2008 Games in Beijing, Jamaica had its biggest medal
haul, taking home six golds, three silvers and two bronzes,
ahead of Canada (population 34 million) and Brazil (population
196 million).
Bolt's training partner and fellow Jamaican, Yohan Blake,
best summed it up after winning the silver on Sunday.
"Jamaica we 'likkle but we tallawah'," he said, using a
term that means "small but mighty."
