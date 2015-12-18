Jamba to close underperforming juice stores in Chicago, New York

Dec 18 Jamba Inc, which operates a chain of juice stores, said it would close some underperforming stores in Chicago and New York, leading to 104 job cuts, to lower operating costs.

The company also said on Friday that Julie Washington, chief marketing and innovation officer, said she would resign, effective April 30, 2016. (1.usa.gov/1QyzfyX)

Jamba did not say how many stores it would close.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it expects to incur a pre-tax restructuring charge of about $96,000 in the fourth-quarter ending December.

Jamba had about 4,200 employees as of December 2014. It had 868 stores, 263 of which were company-owned, as of that date.

The company's stock closed up 0.5 percent at $13.09 on Friday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)