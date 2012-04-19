Jamba plans to take more control of energy drink

April 19 Jamba Inc said it plans to buy the product formulation and intellectual property for the canned Jamba energy drink from Nestle as Jamba tries to take more control of its packaged drink business.

Jamba, which operates a chain of smoothie stores, said it also plans to expand the distribution of the Jamba energy drinks beyond the Northeast, where it is sold currently.

It said on Thursday that it expects the deal to close by June 20. Financial terms were not disclosed.

While Jamba previously used only licensing agreements to sell packaged goods with its brand name, the company said it will explore joint ventures and other distribution agreements.

Jamba licenses its name to Nestle, which manufactures Jamba branded energy drinks.