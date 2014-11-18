UPDATE 1-James Hardie 2nd quarter profit jumps 66 pct; outlook cautious

(Adds outlook, company comments)

SYDNEY Nov 19 James Hardie Industries PLC , the world's biggest fiber cement products maker, on Wednesday posted a sharp increase in second-quarter net operating profit, despite a slower-than-expected recovery in the U.S. housing sector.

James Hardie, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in Europe and the United States, warned of short-term U.S. uncertainty with the recent "flattening in housing activity" but forecast a moderate improvement for the year ending in March.

Its Australian, New Zealand and Philippines businesses are expected to improve, it added.

"Management cautions that although U.S. housing activity has been improving for some time, market conditions remain somewhat uncertain and some input costs remain volatile," it said in a statement.

The company, which supplies products like cladding for the outside walls of houses, reported net operating profit of $127.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $51.9 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Louis Gries said the 66 percent jump reflected increased volumes and higher average net sales prices across its U.S., European and Asian fiber cement businesses, which drove net sales up 12 percent for both the quarter and the half year.

"The recovery of the U.S. housing market remains below our expectations at the beginning of the year," Gries said in a statement.

James Hardie noted analysts have forecast it will post net operating profit, excluding asbestos compensation costs, of $199 million to $223 million for the full fiscal year. But the company said it expects $205 million to $235 million, compared with $197.2 million the previous year.