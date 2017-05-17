Australia’s James Hardie full-year profit up 13 percent

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 18 James Hardie Industries Plc, the world’s top fiber cement building materials maker, said its full-year net profit rose 13 percent on robust performance in North America in the fourth quarter.
Net profit for the year grew to $276.5 million, compared with $244.4 million a year ago.
That beat the $231.96 million mean estimate of seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Australian company had slashed its full-year adjusted net profit forecast to a range of $245 million to $255 million in its third-quarter results announcement in February, warning of uncertainty in the U.S. housing market.
Adjusted full-year net profit came in at $248.6 million, compared with $242.9 million last year.
James Hardie makes four-fifths of its sales in North America. (Reporting By Rushil Dutta; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.