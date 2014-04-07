James River Coal files for bankruptcy protection

UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 7 James River Coal Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after struggling with weak prices.
The company said it would continue to evaluate potential alternatives such as a capital investment through a plan of reorganization or a sale of one or more parts.
James River said it expected mining operations and customer shipments to continue throughout the restructuring process. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .
