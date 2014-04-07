版本:
James River Coal files for bankruptcy protection

April 7 James River Coal Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday after struggling with weak prices.

The company said it would continue to evaluate potential alternatives such as a capital investment through a plan of reorganization or a sale of one or more parts.

James River said it expected mining operations and customer shipments to continue throughout the restructuring process. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
