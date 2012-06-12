UBS hires joint head of corporate broking-memo

LONDON, June 12 David James will be joining UBS in September as joint head of corporate broking alongside John Woolland, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

James is joining from Citigroup, where he has worked for the last 15 years including nine years as head of corporate broking and more recently as joint head of the combined British banking and broking business.

UBS currently acts as broker or adviser to 34 companies in the UK's FTSE 100 index and a further 38 in the FTSE 250 listing. The bank added five new clients last year.