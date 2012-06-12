UPDATE 1-UBS appoints new global consumer head-memo

LONDON, June 12 UBS has appointed Nick Hassall as global head of its consumer products and retail group, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Hassall will relocate to London in September to take up the new role, having led the bank's consumer and retail team in Hong Kong.

Guy Phillips, who has the global head of the team for the last six years will become chairman of the group, focused on deepening existing client relationships and on building new ones.

Hassall will continue to lead the consumer and retail team in Hong Kong although Alan Choi and Michael Chuan will increase their senior client coverage responsibilities in Asia, the memo said.

David James will be joining UBS in September as joint head of corporate broking alongside John Woolland, according to a separate memo.

James is joining from Citigroup, where he has worked for the last 15 years including nine years as head of corporate broking. His most recent title with Citigroup was vice-chairman of banking for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

UBS currently acts as broker or adviser to 34 companies in the UK's FTSE 100 index and a further 38 in the FTSE 250 listing. The bank added five new clients last year.