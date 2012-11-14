James Hardie sees FY profits in middle of forecast range

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
WELLINGTON Nov 15 Australian building materials maker James Hardie Industries Ltd on Thursday said it expected its full-year earnings to come in at the middle of its forecast range, at it saw some signs of a recovery in the global housing market.
"We think we'll be looking more like flat, than right at the bottom of the range we gave you," James Hardie Chief Executive Officer Louis Gries told reporters, after the company announced a fall in profits for the second quarter and half year.
The company said it expects profits excluding asbestos and tax adjustments to come in at $140 million to $150 million for the year ending in March, down from a previously stated range of $140 million-$160 million.
Its share price fell around 6.5 percent in early trade.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).