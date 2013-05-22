Australia's James Hardie Q4 profit down 11 pct, outlook cautious

SYDNEY May 22 Australian building materials
group James Hardie Industries Ltd reported an 11
percent fall in fourth-quarter profit after declines in sales
prices in the United States and Europe offset improved sales
volumes in those markets.
The world's largest manufacturer of fibre cement products,
which earns two-thirds of its revenue in the United States and
Europe, said that it expected a sustainable recovery in the U.S.
housing market but that the recovery would occur over a
protracted period.
James Hardie's net operating profit for the three months
ended March 31 was $30.7 million, compared with $34.5 million a
year earlier. The profit excludes asset impairments, the impact
of payments related to a compensation fund for asbestos victims,
and some other expenses.
"Fourth quarter sales volume and revenues increased in both
the USA and Europe segment and the Asia Pacific Fibre Cement
segment. During the quarter, the average net sales price
increased in the Asia Pacific business, but declined slightly in
our USA and Europe business," James Hardie CEO Louis Gries said
in a statement on Thursday.
For the full year, the company reported a net profit of
$140.8 million, versus a mean forecast of $139.0 million in a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 13 analysts. It was down from a
$144.3 million profit reported in the previous year.
The full-year result was in line with the company's own
guidance of $136-141 million, which was downgraded in February
due to an uncertain outlook for the U.S. housing market.
The company announced a final dividend of 37 cents per share
for the second half, resulting in a full-year dividend of 42
cents.
The company said the operating environment in Australia was
likely to remain relatively subdued, and it was not anticipating
any substantial increase in net sales this calendar year.
Shares in James Hardie closed at A$10.45 on Wednesday,
having gained 3.1 percent for the month.