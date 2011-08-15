CORRECTED-Australia's James Hardie Q1 profit falls

(Corrects profit figure in second paragraph)

SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian building products maker James Hardie Industries Ltd reported a sharp fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday on the back of currency fluctuations, and said the operating outlook remained uncertain.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $1 million, down from $104.9 million the year before, as the sharp rise of the Australian dollar over the quarter increased the value of asbestos liabilities.

Net operating profit, excluding asbestos-related expenses, was $39.4 million for the June quarter from $40.5 million a year earlier.

Hardie said for the year to March 2012 it expects profit to be within the range of analyst's expectations. The average forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/Sis for $127.9 million profit in the year to March 2012.

In May the company said it would resume paying dividends after a three-year break, and buy back five percent of its shares, as it was enjoying strong cashflows and low debt despite the tough operating environment.

Shares in James Hardie closed on Monday at A$5.35. The stock has tumbled 33 percent so far this year, heavily lagging a 3.5 percent fall in the broader market amid concerns about a prolonged U.S. housing slump.

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)