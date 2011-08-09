UPDATE 2-James River Coal sees higher shipments in second half, shares up

* Sees FY11 shipments 11.6-12.2 mln tons

Aug 9 U.S. miner James River Coal Co indicated that shipments in the second half of the year would be higher than the first half and said it expects higher activity in the domestic thermal coal market, sending its shares up 3 percent.

The company, which operates in the Central Appalachia and Midwest regions, shipped 5.3 million tons of coal in the first two quarters of fiscal 2011 and expects to ship 11.6-12.2 million tons in the year.

"The mines had a better (second) quarter and ... we are beginning to see much more sales and contracting activity in both Central Appalachia and the Midwest," Chief Executive Peter Socha said in a statement.

James River also closed the acquisition of International Resource Partners (IRP) as it looks to boost its presence in the met coal, or steel-making coal, market like its peers Arch Coal , Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal .

The Richmond, Virginia-based company also forecast a slight increase in cash costs for the rest of the year.

Its second-quarter net profit fell to $789,000, or 2 cents a share, from $19.9 million, or 71 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding the IRP deal and other costs, it earned 31 cents a share, missing analysts' estimates of 46 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 92 percent to $352 million, and was comfortably ahead of analysts' estimates of $295.34 million.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7 percent, before paring some gains to trade up 3 percent at $13.49 midday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala and Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)