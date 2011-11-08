UPDATE 2-James River Coal shares fall on surprise Q3 loss

* Q3 adj $0.09 loss/shr vs est. EPS $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees coal shipments of 2.4 million tons in 2012

* Shares fall 5 percent pre-market (Adds details, updates shares)

Nov 4 James River Coal Co posted a surprise quarterly loss, as the U.S. miner missed a couple of lucrative steel-making coal shipments and saw a steep rise in costs, sending its shares down 5 percent before the bell.

Coal sales revenue rose 71 percent to $291.5 million, but cost of coal sold nearly doubled to $245.2 million, hurting profit.

"We were disappointed to miss a couple of very valuable metallurgical coal shipments, but this was only an issue of timing not market conditions," Chief Executive Peter Socha said in a statement.

Like its peers Arch Coal , Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal , James River has been looking to grow its presence in the metallurgical or steel-making coal market.

Net loss was $3.7 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a net income of $9.2 million, or 33 cents a share, a year-ago.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, adjusted loss was 9 cents a share, compared with analysts' expectations of a profit of 17 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $303.9 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of $337.2 million.

Shares of the company were down 5 percent at $9.90 in pre-market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $10.38 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Sriraj Kalluvila)