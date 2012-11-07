James River Coal posts bigger loss on weak prices

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Nov 7 James River Coal Co reported a wider quarterly loss as weak demand from steelmakers and power producers pushed down coal prices.
James River Coal, like Patriot Coal Corp, has been struggling with high-cost operations and weak cashflow. Patriot Coal filed for bankruptcy protection in July.
James River Coal's net loss widened to $20.6 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $3.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $288.1 million.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million