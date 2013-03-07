James River Coal cuts production, lays off 400 people

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 James River Coal Co said it suspended production at five underground mines and reduced output at three surface mines in Central Appalachia, cutting production capacity by 3 million tons.
The company, one of the leading coal producers in Central Appalachia and the Illinois Basin, also said it cut about 400 jobs. [ID: nPnPH72694]
James River Coal's net loss widened to $76.9 million, or $2.21 per share, in the fourth quarter from $28.5 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.
Global prices of steel-making coal slumped 50 percent in 2012 on reduced demand, while those for thermal coal fell 16 percent as a large number of U.S. power producers switched to cleaner natural gas.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.