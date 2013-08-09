James River Coal posts profit after pretax gain

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 James River Coal Co's quarterly revenue fell about 42 percent but the company posted a profit due to a $101.2 million pretax gain.
Net profit was $52.6 million, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter, including the $2.20 per share gain. The company reported a net loss of $25.8 million, or 74 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $160.1 million from $277.3 million.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict