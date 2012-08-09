James River Coal posts quarterly loss on lower shipments

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 U.S. coal miner James River Coal Co posted a quarterly loss as shipments fell in a weak coal market.
Net loss was $25.8 million, or 74 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with net income of $800,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 21 percent to $277.4 million.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.