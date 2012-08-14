版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Jana Partners discloses stake in Agrium

NEW YORK Aug 14 JANA PARTNERS DISCLOSES ROUGHLY 6.5 MLN SHARE STAKE IN AGRIUM INC -FILING

