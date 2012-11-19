Jana proposes independent director candidates for Agrium

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Nov 19 Jana Partners LLC said it intends to propose its managing partner, Barry Rosenstein, and four independent directors to the board of Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc .
Jana also disclosed that its stake in Agrium has risen to more than 6 percent.
Jana named David Bullock, Stephen Clark, Mitchell Jacobson, and Lyle Vanclief as its candidates.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director