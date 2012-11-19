版本:
Jana proposes independent director candidates for Agrium

Nov 19 Jana Partners LLC said it intends to propose its managing partner, Barry Rosenstein, and four independent directors to the board of Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc .

Jana also disclosed that its stake in Agrium has risen to more than 6 percent.

Jana named David Bullock, Stephen Clark, Mitchell Jacobson, and Lyle Vanclief as its candidates.

