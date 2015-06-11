Jana takes 6 percent stake in URI

June 11 Jana Partners LLC has taken a 6 percent stake in United Rentals Inc because it believes it is the leader in equipment rental, said Nik Mittal, a partner at Jana, speaking at the 2015 Carter Burden Investment Conference in New York on Thursday.

"URI is the leader in equipment rental," Mittal said, adding that the firm is "run by a great CEO who led the company to be number one in the sector," he said.

Mittal's statement marked the first time that Jana has publicly discussed its stake in URI.

While URI's stock price recently fell due to the drop in oil prices, Mittal said he believes that investors were overreacting. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)