Jana takes 6 percent stake in URI

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
June 11 Jana Partners LLC has taken a 6 percent stake in United Rentals Inc because it believes it is the leader in equipment rental, said Nik Mittal, a partner at Jana, speaking at the 2015 Carter Burden Investment Conference in New York on Thursday.
"URI is the leader in equipment rental," Mittal said, adding that the firm is "run by a great CEO who led the company to be number one in the sector," he said.
Mittal's statement marked the first time that Jana has publicly discussed its stake in URI.
While URI's stock price recently fell due to the drop in oil prices, Mittal said he believes that investors were overreacting. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.