UPDATE 1-Jana takes 6 percent stake in URI

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
June 11 Hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has taken a 6 percent stake in United Rentals Inc and believes shares of the renter of industrial and construction equipment could hit $140, Jana partner Nik Mittal said on Thursday.
The stock closed at $89.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.
It was the first time Jana, which agitates for change in some companies it has stakes in, has spoken publicly about the investment.
"URI is the leader in equipment rental," Mittal said at the 2015 Carter Burden Investment Conference in New York, noting that the Stamford, Connecticut-based company is "run by a great CEO."
Recent weakness in URI's stock was an overreaction to the slump in oil prices, he said. "We feel pretty good about pricing."
Jana estimates URI's revenue will grow at least 5 percent this year and 6 percent in 2016, Mittal said.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.