UPDATE 1-Cinram reports more losses in second quarter

(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO Aug 15 Cinram International Income
Fund CRW_u.TO reported further losses in the second quarter
as a weak market for DVDs and the loss of its Warner Home Video
contract pushed down revenues.
The fund reported a loss of $97.4 million or $1.60 a share
from continuing operations in the quarter, compared to a loss
of $6.4 million, or 12 cents a share in the same quarter last
year.
Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one
of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia
products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers
and computer software companies.
The fund has said it is in talks with lenders on revising
terms of some of its credit agreements.
