ON THE MOVE-Janney Montgomery hires team of advisers from JPMorgan

BRIEF-Alisports Group announces strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia
* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 22 Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a provider of wealth management and investment banking services, said it hired a team of financial advisers from JPMorgan Chase & Co .
The four-member team is led by Daniel Carney and Stuart Peterson.
Carney is senior vice president, wealth management, and Peterson is vice president, wealth management, of the Carney Peterson team, which provides concierge-level and wealth management services to clients and their families.
Both Carney and Peterson will be based in Janney Montgomery's new branch office in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.
Beth Friedman and Paula Cummings are the other two members of the Carney Peterson team.
JPMorgan, which has lost at least a dozen top advisers and managers from its private banking division this year, was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
* Alisports Group says has announced a strategic partnership with Olympic Council of Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to challenge verdict relating to co, national automotive parts association through post-trial motions - SEC filing
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappucino.