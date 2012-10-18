UPDATE 1-Janney hires in CD, structured product expansion

NEW YORK Oct 18 Janney Capital Markets said on Thursday it has hired 12 MPS Fixed Income employees for its certificates of deposit and structured product business in an ongoing fixed-income expansion.

The Philadephia-based firm said it appointed Kevin Roche and Jeff Miller to lead its CD and structured product team, which will report to Kevin Reed, Janney's managing director of taxable fixed income.

Roche and Miller will be joined by their 10-person team from MPS, with whom they have worked since 2010. The newly created group will focus on origination and trading of CDs and structured products, Janney said.

"Although Janney historically has offered CDs and structured products to clients, the expansion into underwriting/origination reflects our overall Capital Markets growth strategy and deepens our existing product and service offering to both our retail and institutional clients," said Steve Genyk, head of Janney's Fixed Income Capital Markets.

Since the start of the year, Janney Capital has hired about 40 people with a focus on its fixed income business. The latest hires from MPS brought its staff total to 136 people, Genyk said.

Janney Capital aims to further beef up its fixed income business, as it seeks to hire more professionals for the agency, mortgage, public finance and corporate bond areas, Genyk said.

Janney Capital is part of Janney Montgomery Scott, a mid-sized brokerage firm and a subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co.

MPS Fixed Income is a New York-based broker-dealer and a division of First New York Securities.