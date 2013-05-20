ON THE MOVE-Janney adds veteran Morgan Stanley adviser in Delaware

May 20 Philadelphia-based brokerage Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC said on Monday it has hired a veteran
adviser and his team from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to
join the firm's private client group in Delaware.
Adviser Randall Renneisen, who has worked in the advising
industry for three decades, moved to Janney on Thursday from
Morgan Stanley, where he managed $195 million in client assets
with his team. Renneisen joined Janney's Greenville office in
Delaware as an executive vice president of wealth management.
He was joined by adviser Robert Fischer and private client
assistant Susan McDermott. Morgan Stanley did not immediately
return a request for comment on the team's departure.
Janney's private client group president, Jerry Lombard, said
that roughly 80 percent of the firm's veteran adviser hires last
year came from one of the top four U.S. brokerages. He said in
an interview last month that he expects to add roughly 60
veteran advisers in 2013.
"We're a more intimate firm, meaning advisers have greater
access to senior management," said Tom Simcik, Janney's Mid
Atlantic regional manager, noting that Janney's size has
differentiated the firm from some of the larger U.S. brokerages.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley and partially owned by Citigroup, is the
largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and adviser headcount,
with just over 16,000 advisers.
Janney, which is owned by the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co
, has roughly 750 advisers in its private client
group, primarily based on the East Coast.