版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Prezista receives European commission approval for HIV-1 infection

LONDON Oct 25 Janssen-Cilag International * Prezista(R)(darunavir) oral suspension receives European commission approval

for young children with hiv-1 infection

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐