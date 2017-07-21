FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 中午11点43分 / 1 天内

Janssen-Cilag's HIV drug gets EU regulatory panel's nod

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - A European regulatory panel recommended granting approval to a treatment for HIV infection developed by Janssen-Cilag International, a unit of U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The drug, Symtuza, is a combination of four active substances darunavir, cobicistat, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide. (bit.ly/2gPiBAD)

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, interferes with the body's ability to fight infections.

More than 35 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses and an estimated 78 million have become infected with HIV, since the disease surfaced 36 years ago. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below