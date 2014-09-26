Allianz to name successor to PIMCO's Gross within hours

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 German insurer Allianz said it would announce a successor to Bill Gross in a matter of hours after the chief investment officer at its PIMCO investment fund unit resigned on Friday.
"PIMCO has activated its succession plan and will announce a successor within the next several hours," Allianz said in a statement.
Bill Gross, one of the bond market's most renowned investors, is leaving PIMCO for rival asset management firm Janus Capital Group. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015