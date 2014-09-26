Top Janus holder Ariel calls Gross hire "black swan event"

BOSTON, Sept 26 The hiring of famed bond fund manager Bill Gross by Janus Capital Group is a "black swan event" said John Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments in Chicago, a top Janus shareholder.

"We think it's fantastic news" said Miller, in a telephone interview on Friday. Janus Capital shares were up sharply in early trading. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)