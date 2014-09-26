Top Janus holder Ariel calls Gross hire "black swan event"

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
BOSTON, Sept 26 The hiring of famed bond fund manager Bill Gross by Janus Capital Group is a "black swan event" said John Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments in Chicago, a top Janus shareholder.
"We think it's fantastic news" said Miller, in a telephone interview on Friday. Janus Capital shares were up sharply in early trading. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015