版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五 21:45 BJT

Top Janus holder Ariel calls Gross hire "black swan event"

BOSTON, Sept 26 The hiring of famed bond fund manager Bill Gross by Janus Capital Group is a "black swan event" said John Miller, a portfolio manager at Ariel Investments in Chicago, a top Janus shareholder.

"We think it's fantastic news" said Miller, in a telephone interview on Friday. Janus Capital shares were up sharply in early trading. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐