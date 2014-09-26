Ivascyn to be new Pimco chief investment officer -source

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26 Pimco's Deputy Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn is expected to succeed Bill Gross as the new chief investment officer of the giant bond fund, after Gross' departure, a source familiar with the situation said.
An announcement is expected later on Friday. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015