Ivascyn to be new Pimco chief investment officer -source

Sept 26 Pimco's Deputy Chief Investment Officer Daniel Ivascyn is expected to succeed Bill Gross as the new chief investment officer of the giant bond fund, after Gross' departure, a source familiar with the situation said.

An announcement is expected later on Friday. (Reporting By Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
