Allianz could face hundreds of billions in outflows on Gross exit -Morningstar

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Bill Gross's departure from bond fund Pimco could lead investors to pull hundreds of billions of dollars in assets from its parent firm and invest it with Janus Capital Group, the rival firm that Gross is joining, a Morningstar analyst said Friday.

"We expect to lower our fair value estimate, as it is likely that tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions in AUM, will follow Gross to Janus from Allianz," Morningstar analyst Vincent Lui said in a report on the Morningstar website Friday.

Morningstar, a fund research firm, said it was placing Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns Pimco, under review while Morningstar assesses the impact of Gross's departure.

Lui cited DoubleLine chief executive Jeffrey Gundlach's 2009 departure from TCW as a "possible model" for flows behavior, noting that Gundlach's firm now has over $50 billion in assets. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)