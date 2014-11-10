版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 00:15 BJT

Janus took in $1.1 bln in Oct; Global Unconstrained post $364 mln -Morningstar

NEW YORK Nov 10 Janus Capital Group took in $1.1 billion in October as a whole with the Janus Global Unconstrained portfolio, which is overseen by Bill Gross, posting inflows of $364 million for the month, according to Morningstar data on Monday.

Gross, who co-founded Pacific Investment Management, announced on Sept. 26 that he was joining Pimco rival Janus. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan and Ross Kerber, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐