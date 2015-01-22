版本:
2015年 1月 22日

Janus profit up after Gross helps bring first inflows since 2009

BOSTON Jan 22 Denver asset manager Janus Capital Group said fourth-quarter profit rose 22 percent after its hiring of star bond fund manager Bill Gross helped it reach its first quarter of net deposits since 2009.

Janus on Thursday reported net income of $46.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $38.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per share.

Shares of Janus are up 47 percent since its surprise hiring of Gross from Pacific Investment Management Co, which was announced on Sept. 26. After his arrival, investors added an estimated $1.3 billion to his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, according to Morningstar Inc. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
