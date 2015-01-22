UPDATE 1-Janus profit up after Gross helps bring first inflows since 2009

(Adds detail on flows)

BOSTON Jan 22 Asset manager Janus Capital Group said on Thursday that fourth-quarter profit rose 22 percent after its hiring of star bond fund manager Bill Gross helped it reach its first quarter of net deposits since 2009.

The flows mark a long-awaited milestone for Janus and Chief Executive Officer Richard Weil. Since arriving in 2010 from Pacific Investment Management Co, Gross' old firm, Weil has struggled to reverse a long run of net withdrawals of customer cash.

Denver-based Janus reported net income of $46.7 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $38.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per share.

Shares of Janus are up 47 percent since its surprise Sept. 26 announcement of its hiring of Gross from Pimco. After his arrival, investors added an estimated $1.3 billion to his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund during the fourth quarter, according to Morningstar Inc.

Janus said its total assets under management were $183.1 billion at Dec. 31, up from $174.4 billion on Sept. 30 and $173.9 billion at the end of 2013. The increase during the fourth quarter reflected market gains of $6.8 billion and $2 billion in net deposits from investors.

The inflow figure included $2.8 billion added to the company's bond funds, offset by about $800 million in net withdrawals from its stock funds.

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said he was encouraged by the company's flow picture, including money that went to bond products not overseen by Gross. Weil has introduced new products as its stock funds fell out of favor and even before hiring Gross, who remains based in California, was building up bond operations under Gibson Smith in Denver.

"Bill's arrival has certainly generated incremental flows," Kim said via e-mail, "but trends across JNS's fundamental equities strategies and fixed income business (away from Bill) continue to improve as well." (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)