版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 20:08 BJT

Janus Capital Q3 profit falls 8 percent

Oct 25 Janus Capital Group Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent.

The Denver-based asset manager reported net income of $25.1 million, or 14 cents per share, down from $27.4 million, or 15 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐