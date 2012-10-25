Janus Capital Q3 profit falls 8 percent

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Janus Capital Group Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 8 percent.
The Denver-based asset manager reported net income of $25.1 million, or 14 cents per share, down from $27.4 million, or 15 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards