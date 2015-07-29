UPDATE 1-Janus' Gross says fund benefited from High Yield CDX short - CNBC

(Adds Gross comments)
NEW YORK, July 29 Bill Gross of Janus Capital
Group Inc said on Wednesday that shorting the High Yield
CDX index has benefited his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
in the past few months.
"What I'm doing with Janus Unconstrained, is certainly not
owning high-yield bonds, and in some cases, yes, shorting what
we call High Yield CDX, the index," Gross told cable television
network CNBC.
The Markit CDX North American High Yield index is composed
of 100 liquid North American entities with high yield credit
ratings that trade in the CDS market.
Gross said illiquidity in the high-yield market, especially
among high-yield exchange-traded and closed end funds, had been
exposed. The Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield index has fallen
1.3 percent so far this month through Tuesday.
Gross, who recommended in June shorting the China Shenzhen
Composite Index before its huge slump, told CNBC on Wednesday:
"It's not necessary to short the Chinese stock market, matter of
fact it's very dangerous, what you do is you look outside the
Chinese economy."
He recommended taking advantage of the "increasing risk
atmosphere" and volatility in other markets that the declining
Chinese stock market generated.
Gross' comments on high-yield ETFs came after activist
investor Carl Icahn said earlier this month that he was
concerned about illiquidity in the high-yield ETF market and
feared the consequences of a potential sell-off in high-yield
ETFs once the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.
Gross' recent string of bold calls at Janus, including his
"short of a lifetime" trade against German Bunds, has not
translated into profitable trades.
"My famous (infamous?) 'Short of a lifetime' trade on the
German Bund market was well timed but not necessarily well
executed," Gross wrote in his June investment outlook report to
clients. He did not elaborate on the execution of the
transaction.
In addition, Gross never executed the China Shenzhen
Composite Index short trade.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Tom
Brown)