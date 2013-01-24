Janus Capital Q4 net down 13 pct

Jan 24 Asset manager Janus Capital Group Inc said fourth-quarter earnings fell 13 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Janus of Denver on Thursday reported net income of $31.2 million, or 17 cents per share, for the period, down from $35.7 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected Janus to earn 14 cents a share in the latest quarter.